Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Short Interest Up 900.0% in November

OTCMKTS:BUKS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.67. The stock had a trading volume of 54,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.80. Butler National has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $1.01. The stock has a market cap of $53.81 million, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.60.

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Butler National had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $15.30 million during the quarter.

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide.

