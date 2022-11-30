Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Short Interest Up 900.0% in November

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKSGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Butler National Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BUKS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.67. The stock had a trading volume of 54,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.80. Butler National has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $1.01. The stock has a market cap of $53.81 million, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.60.

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKSGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Butler National had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $15.30 million during the quarter.

About Butler National

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide.

