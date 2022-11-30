Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Short Interest Update

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,000 shares, a decline of 47.0% from the October 31st total of 230,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Business First Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFST. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,942,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,729,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1,653.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 170,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 160,428 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,002,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after buying an additional 44,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Business First Bancshares Stock Performance

BFST traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.86. 154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.60. Business First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.19 and a 52-week high of $29.50.

Business First Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BFST shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Business First Bancshares in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Business First Bancshares from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

About Business First Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.