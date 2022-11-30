BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Shares Gap Up to $71.47

Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $71.47, but opened at $76.05. BRP shares last traded at $72.83, with a volume of 3,723 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOOO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.91.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.08.

BRP Cuts Dividend

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 526.63%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. BRP’s payout ratio is 7.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of BRP by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 465,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,676,000 after purchasing an additional 31,305 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,198,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can lifted its position in shares of BRP by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of BRP by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 225,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,866,000 after buying an additional 22,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

(Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.