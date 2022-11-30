Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance
BPY opened at $18.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.59. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $19.20.
About Brookfield Property Partners
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brookfield Property Partners (BPY)
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.