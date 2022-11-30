Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, an increase of 346.3% from the October 31st total of 972,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 409,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.6 days.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BIP stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.53. 32,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,356. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $32.09 and a twelve month high of $46.01.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.55). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 553.87%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 58.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,374,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,263,608,000 after purchasing an additional 12,365,730 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,707,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,869 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 51.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,360,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877,641 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,352,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,473,000 after buying an additional 2,791,626 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,249,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,365,000 after buying an additional 2,123,660 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

