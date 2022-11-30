Brokerages Set REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Price Target at $41.43

Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.43.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RGNX. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on REGENXBIO from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on REGENXBIO from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on REGENXBIO from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

REGENXBIO Price Performance

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $22.56 on Wednesday. REGENXBIO has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $36.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day moving average is $25.60. The company has a market cap of $976.71 million, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $26.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.77 million. REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 15.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post -5.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in REGENXBIO by 742.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in REGENXBIO by 189.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in REGENXBIO during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in REGENXBIO by 168.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in REGENXBIO by 7.8% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About REGENXBIO

(Get Rating)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.