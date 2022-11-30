Brokerages Set Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) Target Price at $6.83

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.83.

BHIL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on Benson Hill in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Benson Hill in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

BHIL stock opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. Benson Hill has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $596.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.12.

In related news, CFO Dean P. Freeman acquired 50,000 shares of Benson Hill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $168,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Matthew B. Crisp bought 20,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.28 per share, for a total transaction of $66,721.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,957,849 shares in the company, valued at $9,701,744.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Dean P. Freeman purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $168,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHIL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Benson Hill in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Benson Hill during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Benson Hill during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

