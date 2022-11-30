British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV) Stock Price Down 2%

British Smaller Companies VCT plc (LON:BSV – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 74.50 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 74.50 ($0.89). 6,309 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 17,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76 ($0.91).

British Smaller Companies VCT Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of £136.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 413.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 73.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 77.71.

Get British Smaller Companies VCT alerts:

British Smaller Companies VCT Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is a positive change from British Smaller Companies VCT’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 5.73%. British Smaller Companies VCT’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

British Smaller Companies VCT Company Profile

British Smaller Companies VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early stage, mid and late venture, later stage, recapitalizations, growing capital-consuming businesses, acquisition funding and business development in mature, VCT qualifying and non-qualifying unquoted and quoted companies listed on alternative investment market and ISDX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for British Smaller Companies VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Smaller Companies VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.