BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 9,747 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,747 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.22.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $241.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.84 and its 200 day moving average is $236.14. The company has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

