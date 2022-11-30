BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 3,786 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,447 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,786 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $410,696,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 388.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 639,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $315,647,000 after buying an additional 508,194 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,767,000. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 551,653 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $343,410,000 after acquiring an additional 237,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 776.2% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 205,629 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $128,006,000 after acquiring an additional 182,161 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $125,001.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,657 shares in the company, valued at $5,724,045.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $125,001.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,724,045.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total transaction of $344,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,916,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,977 shares of company stock worth $30,577,026 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $170.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.07 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -345.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PANW. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $233.33 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $208.33 to $213.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $226.67 to $233.33 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.86.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also

