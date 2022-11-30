BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,269 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 134.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $251.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $237.90 and its 200 day moving average is $229.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $188.64 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

