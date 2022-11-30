BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $4.81 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,322 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,248,000 after purchasing an additional 22,976 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IQV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus boosted their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.57.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $212.50 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The stock has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.94 and its 200-day moving average is $210.94.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

