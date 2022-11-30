BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $4.47 Million Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,492 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 22,834 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APH. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 112.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 124.9% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 40.5% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $10,137,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,316,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $10,137,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,316,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amphenol Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on APH. StockNews.com cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.56.

Shares of APH opened at $77.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The stock has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.86.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.85%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

