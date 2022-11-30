BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,956 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $5,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,685,568,000 after purchasing an additional 66,602 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,230,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,485,173,000 after purchasing an additional 150,007 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,468,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $314,254,000 after purchasing an additional 99,739 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 987,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $211,238,000 after purchasing an additional 131,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 776,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,572,000 after purchasing an additional 51,139 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRL. Citigroup lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.42.

NYSE:CRL opened at $239.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $181.36 and a one year high of $381.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.59, for a total value of $212,544.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,422.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.59, for a total value of $212,544.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,422.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total transaction of $569,522.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,500.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,668 shares of company stock worth $897,603. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

