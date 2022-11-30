Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.08. 134,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,681,860. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $81.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $3,592,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,999,311.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 296,111 shares of company stock worth $21,582,900. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.