Brigid A. Bonner Sells 2,800 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) Director Brigid A. Bonner sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total value of $216,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,134.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Workiva Stock Up 6.4 %

WK traded up $4.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.56. The company had a trading volume of 331,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,272. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $144.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -44.61 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workiva

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Workiva by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,237,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,058,000 after buying an additional 588,095 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Workiva by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,426,000 after buying an additional 564,500 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Workiva during the 1st quarter worth about $57,921,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Workiva by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,099,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,776,000 after buying an additional 167,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Workiva by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,353,000 after buying an additional 149,693 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Workiva Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Workiva from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

