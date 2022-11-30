Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the October 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgford Foods

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgford Foods stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 1.23% of Bridgford Foods worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Bridgford Foods Price Performance

NASDAQ:BRID remained flat at $11.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.27. Bridgford Foods has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $101.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of -0.44.

About Bridgford Foods

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

