Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Short Interest Update

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $74,029.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,182,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,006,698.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BWBBP remained flat at $20.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day moving average is $22.27. Bridgewater Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.68.

Bridgewater Bancshares Dividend Announcement

About Bridgewater Bancshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3672 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

(Get Rating)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.