Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Short Interest Update

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, an increase of 226.3% from the October 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Braveheart Resources Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Braveheart Resources stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,453. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06. Braveheart Resources has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Braveheart Resources Company Profile

Braveheart Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, nickel, platinum, palladium, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the 100% owned Bull River Mine located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia.

