BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 536.71 ($6.42).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BP shares. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of BP from GBX 500 ($5.98) to GBX 560 ($6.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.28) target price on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.37) target price on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BP from GBX 520 ($6.22) to GBX 530 ($6.34) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BP from GBX 472 ($5.65) to GBX 527 ($6.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 451 ($5.40) per share, for a total transaction of £369.82 ($442.42). In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 82 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 451 ($5.40) per share, with a total value of £369.82 ($442.42). Also, insider Amanda Blanc purchased 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 439 ($5.25) per share, with a total value of £103,165 ($123,417.87). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 23,727 shares of company stock worth $10,422,332.

Shares of LON BP opened at GBX 492.05 ($5.89) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 465.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 434.69. The firm has a market cap of £89.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.26.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is -26.57%.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

