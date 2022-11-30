Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.70.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE:BAH opened at $106.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $112.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 52.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 43.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total transaction of $880,113.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,044,612.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,484 shares of company stock worth $2,482,894. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 36.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,441,000 after buying an additional 133,286 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 64.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,782,000 after purchasing an additional 32,316 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 483.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Further Reading

