Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Down 3.5%

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $70.98 and last traded at $70.98. 7 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 234,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.52.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCC. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Boise Cascade to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.29 and its 200-day moving average is $67.04.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $1.07. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 53.89%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 11,394 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 179.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 13,159 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 33.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after buying an additional 41,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

