Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 46,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bogota Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSBK. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bogota Financial by 9.5% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 23,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bogota Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bogota Financial during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bogota Financial by 4.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. 12.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bogota Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Bogota Financial stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,599. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.12. Bogota Financial has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $11.45. The company has a market capitalization of $160.42 million, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.62.

Bogota Financial Company Profile

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

