Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $170.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) has been given a $170.00 target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BA. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.82.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $174.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,515,942. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.59. The company has a market capitalization of $103.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.45. Boeing has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $229.67.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boeing will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,447,494,000 after buying an additional 2,781,349 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 189.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $229,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,669 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in Boeing by 2.7% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,108,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,565 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Boeing by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,866,925,000 after purchasing an additional 913,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after acquiring an additional 887,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

