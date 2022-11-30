BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Analysts at BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price suggests a potential upside of 30.17% from the company’s current price.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Vertical Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.52.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ CHRW traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.33. 17,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,992. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.15. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $86.57 and a one year high of $121.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.76.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,539,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,496,647,000 after purchasing an additional 129,133 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,680,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,150,433,000 after buying an additional 91,884 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 46.0% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,499,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,412,000 after buying an additional 787,887 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 70.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,440,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,382,000 after buying an additional 1,012,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,367,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,252,000 after buying an additional 83,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

