BMO Capital Markets Raises Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target to C$23.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.50.

Element Fleet Management Price Performance

Shares of Element Fleet Management stock traded up C$0.08 on Wednesday, hitting C$18.94. 1,728,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,699. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.50, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.00. Element Fleet Management has a 52 week low of C$10.99 and a 52 week high of C$19.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.78.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

