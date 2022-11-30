BMO Capital Markets Raises Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Price Target to C$23.00

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ELEEF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Element Fleet Management Price Performance

OTCMKTS ELEEF traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.85. 868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,282. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.96.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.