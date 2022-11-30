BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Sees Large Volume Increase

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,062 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 83,662 shares.The stock last traded at $66.21 and had previously closed at $67.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on BlueLinx from $138.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark reduced their price target on BlueLinx to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlueLinx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.67.

BlueLinx Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $606.40 million, a P/E ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlueLinx

About BlueLinx

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 45.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in BlueLinx during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in BlueLinx during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Featured Articles

