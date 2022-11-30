BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, a growth of 94.0% from the October 31st total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.04. 485,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,730. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.29. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $14.90.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.0405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

