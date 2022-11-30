Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Tops $14.97 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $14.97 or 0.00088308 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $262.20 million and $4.79 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00242942 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00058834 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002909 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

