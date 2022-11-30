BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $120.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical traded as high as $100.98 and last traded at $100.91, with a volume of 48632 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.12.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $258,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,538,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total value of $129,825.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,824 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,940,417.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,814. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,108,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,450,270,000 after acquiring an additional 263,453 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 30.7% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,752,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,310,000 after purchasing an additional 882,446 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.0% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,781,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,496,000 after buying an additional 55,490 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,562,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,473,000 after buying an additional 10,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,526,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,460,000 after buying an additional 224,011 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 231.24, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.13.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.03 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

