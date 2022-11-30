Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $81.37

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $81.37 and last traded at $83.15, with a volume of 642 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TECH. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $117.50 to $111.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.25 price target on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $92.50 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.06.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.94.

Bio-Techne Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Techne

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.93%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 488.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 119.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.