Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.88.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIG. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Big Lots from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Big Lots from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Big Lots in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Big Lots from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $19.22 on Friday. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $50.87. The company has a market cap of $556.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.21.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Big Lots will post -4.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,925,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,891,000 after acquiring an additional 64,279 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,153,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,093,000 after acquiring an additional 564,260 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,247,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,691,000 after acquiring an additional 37,361 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,923,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,552,000 after acquiring an additional 126,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,395,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,294,000 after acquiring an additional 264,040 shares during the last quarter.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

