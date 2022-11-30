Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Chairman Richard M. Schulze Sells 366,100 Shares

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,197,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,957. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.71 and a 200 day moving average of $72.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $116.00.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

BBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 13,566.7% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 376.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 91.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Best Buy by 242.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

