Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Short Interest Down 50.6% in November

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,200 shares, a decrease of 50.6% from the October 31st total of 334,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 599,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BNTC shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Benitec Biopharma from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

BNTC stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.20. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,292. Benitec Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Benitec Biopharma ( NASDAQ:BNTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.34). On average, analysts forecast that Benitec Biopharma will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNTC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Benitec Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Benitec Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Benitec Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Benitec Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Benitec Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

