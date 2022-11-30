Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Short Interest Down 50.6% in November

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2022

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTCGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,200 shares, a decrease of 50.6% from the October 31st total of 334,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 599,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BNTC shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Benitec Biopharma from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Benitec Biopharma Price Performance

BNTC stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.20. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,292. Benitec Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTCGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.34). On average, analysts forecast that Benitec Biopharma will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benitec Biopharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNTC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Benitec Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Benitec Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Benitec Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Benitec Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Benitec Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

About Benitec Biopharma

(Get Rating)

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.