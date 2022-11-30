Belvoir Group (LON:BLV) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $227.10

Shares of Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 227.10 ($2.72) and traded as low as GBX 185 ($2.21). Belvoir Group shares last traded at GBX 186.50 ($2.23), with a volume of 24,034 shares changing hands.

Belvoir Group Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £70.11 million and a PE ratio of 996.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 205.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 226.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.16.

Belvoir Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Belvoir Group’s payout ratio is 44.74%.

Insider Activity

Belvoir Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Louise George acquired 9,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.45) per share, for a total transaction of £20,046.95 ($23,982.47). In related news, insider Jonathan Di-Stefano acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.69) per share, for a total transaction of £22,500 ($26,917.10). Also, insider Louise George acquired 9,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.45) per share, for a total transaction of £20,046.95 ($23,982.47).

Belvoir Group PLC operates as a property franchise company in the United Kingdom. It operates thorough two segments, Property Franchise and Financial Services. The company operates property franchises offering residential lettings and sales through 463 offices primarily under the Belvoir, Newton Fallowell, Lovelle, Nicholas Humphreys, Mr and Mrs Clarke, and Northwood brands.

