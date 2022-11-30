Belrium Hits 1-Day Volume of $57,451.62 (BEL)

Belrium (BEL) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. During the last seven days, Belrium has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Belrium has a total market capitalization of $6,892.19 billion and $57,451.62 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belrium token can currently be bought for approximately $4.30 or 0.00025599 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00009448 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005912 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002100 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00008392 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Belrium

BEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Belrium’s official website is www.belrium.com.

Belrium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belrium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Belrium using one of the exchanges listed above.

