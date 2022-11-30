Baudax Bio (OTCMKTS:BXRXV) Stock Price Down 18.1%

Shares of Baudax Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BXRXV – Get Rating) traded down 18.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.51. 119,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 53,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.
Baudax Bio Trading Down 18.1 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.51.
