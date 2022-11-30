Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Hits New 12-Month High at $52.00

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.00 and last traded at $52.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Basilea Pharmaceutica from CHF 84 to CHF 87 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.
Basilea Pharmaceutica Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.84.
Basilea Pharmaceutica Company Profile
Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. It offers Cresemba, an intravenous and oral azole antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, and the European Union, as well as in Phase III clinical trials for invasive fungal infections in Japan.
