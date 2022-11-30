Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Shares Sold by NTB Financial Corp

NTB Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBDC. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Barings BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 3,008.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Barings BDC from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of NYSE BBDC traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $9.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,742. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.73 million, a P/E ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 331.03%.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

