Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Holdings Reduced by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its position in Barings BDC by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 229,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 73.2% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 61,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 23.1% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 6,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BBDC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Barings BDC from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Barings BDC Stock Up 0.8 %

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

BBDC stock opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $11.28. The firm has a market cap of $994.71 million, a PE ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 331.03%.

About Barings BDC

(Get Rating)

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.