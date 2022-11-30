Barclays Upgrades NewRiver REIT (OTCMKTS:NRWRF) to “Overweight”

NewRiver REIT (OTCMKTS:NRWRF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of NewRiver REIT from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

NewRiver REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NRWRF stock opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. NewRiver REIT has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10.

NewRiver REIT Company Profile

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

