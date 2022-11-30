Barclays Raises Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target to $18.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Barclays from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. KGI Securities lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Shares of HPE opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average of $13.97.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $33,347.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,988 shares of company stock worth $2,116,392 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 20,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 223,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

