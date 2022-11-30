Barclays Cuts TAG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Price Target to €9.00

TAG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Barclays from €11.00 ($11.34) to €9.00 ($9.28) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TAGOF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded TAG Immobilien from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded TAG Immobilien from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Shares of TAG Immobilien stock remained flat at $7.66 during trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.84. TAG Immobilien has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $9.31.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

