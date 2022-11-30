Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Short Interest Up 94.1% in November

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 94.1% from the October 31st total of 6,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $171,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,293,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank7 alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSVN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Bank7 by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 7.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 16.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bank7 Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BSVN shares. Stephens upped their price target on Bank7 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Bank7 from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Bank7 stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.63. Bank7 has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $29.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.94.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Bank7 had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 37.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank7 will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank7 Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Bank7’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is 16.38%.

Bank7 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.