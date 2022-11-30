Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 17,464 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 588,658 shares.The stock last traded at $97.00 and had previously closed at $96.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Desjardins lowered their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.72.

Bank of Montreal Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.02. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMO. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 266.7% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 103.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Articles

