Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 108.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,858 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Baidu were worth $23,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 92.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 2.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Baidu by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in Baidu by 16.0% in the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Baidu by 1.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Baidu from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Baidu from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.47.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $99.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.21. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.58 and a twelve month high of $171.87. The company has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 61.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

