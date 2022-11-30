Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Director Purchases C$141,200.00 in Stock

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Rating) Director Glen Dawson Roane purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$28.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$141,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 118,400 shares in the company, valued at C$3,343,616.

On Thursday, November 24th, Glen Dawson Roane acquired 10,000 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$29.50 per share, with a total value of C$295,000.00.

Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock traded down C$0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$28.22. 44,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,270. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85. Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$22.54 and a twelve month high of C$33.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$972.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 15th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s payout ratio is 140.45%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$31.50 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$38.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$36.03.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

