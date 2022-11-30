B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Gap Down to $43.25

Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.25, but opened at $42.30. B. Riley Financial shares last traded at $42.14, with a volume of 747 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised B. Riley Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

B. Riley Financial Stock Down 2.9 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $340.36 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is currently -211.64%.

Insider Transactions at B. Riley Financial

In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.46 per share, with a total value of $1,186,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,969,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,331,738.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,186,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,969,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,331,738.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randall E. Paulson acquired 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.92 per share, with a total value of $276,452.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 254,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,931,709.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 39,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,429. Corporate insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 109.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

