Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Shares Down 1.3%

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 8,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 7,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64.

About Azimut Exploration

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, silver, cobalt, tungsten, rare earth elements, uranium, chromium, nickel, and platinum group elements. It holds interest in the Elmer property located in the James Bay region.

